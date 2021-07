Pfizer vaccine protection against infection declines to 64% in Israel | 5 July 2021 | Israel on Monday reported that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine decreased in preventing infections and symptomatic illness. The vaccine effectiveness of preventing infection and symptomatic disease fell to 64% since June 6, the Health Ministry said, Reuters reported. The good news is the vaccine was 93% effective in preventing serious illness from the coronavirus, including hospitalizations.