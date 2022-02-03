Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Goes Into Liver Cells and Is Converted to DNA - Study --This is the first time that researchers have shown in vitro or inside a petri dish how an mRNA vaccine is converted into DNA on a human liver cell line, and is what health experts and fact-checkers said for over a year couldn't occur. | 1 March 2022 | The messenger RNA (mRNA) from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is able to enter human liver cells and is converted into DNA, according to Swedish researchers at Lund University. The researchers found that when the mRNA vaccine enters the human liver cells, it triggers the cell's DNA, which is inside the nucleus, to increase the production of the LINE-1 gene expression to make mRNA. The mRNA then leaves the nucleus and enters the cell's cytoplasm, where it translates into LINE-1 protein... "In this study we present evidence that COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 is able to enter the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro," the researchers wrote in the study, published in Current Issues of Molecular Biology. "BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA as fast as 6 [hours] after BNT162b2 exposure." BNT162b2 is another name for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine that is marketed under the brand name Comirnaty. The whole process occurred rapidly within six hours. The vaccine's mRNA converting into DNA and being found inside the cell's nucleus is something that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said would not happen.