Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID Pill Showed No Measurable Benefit in Adults 40 to 65 - Study --Paxlovid has become the CDC's recommended outpatient treatment for COVID-19 and the Biden administration has spent more than $10 billion purchasing the drug. | 26 Aug 2022 | A new study has found that Pfizer's COVID-19 oral antiviral pill Paxlovid appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults. Researchers in the Israel-based study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday, examined over 109,000 patients between Jan. 9 and March 31 of this year. During the study period, the omicron variant was the dominant strain in Israel... People between the ages of 40 and 64 who were at high risk saw no measurable benefit, according to the analysis of medical records... Pfizer expects Paxlovid to bring in more than $20 billion this year.