PG&E pleads guilty to 84 deaths in 2018 Camp Fire | 16 June 2020 | PG&E has confessed to killing 84 people in the devastating 2018 Camp Fire that wiped out the Northern California town of Paradise in November 2018. PG&E CEO Bill Johnson entered guilty pleas Tuesday on behalf of the company for 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the fire, which was blamed on the company's crumbling electrical grid... Although the admission was part of a plea deal, it came during a dramatic court hearing designed to publicly shame the nation's largest utility for neglecting its infrastructure. PG&E also pleaded guilty to one felony county of unlawfully starting a fire.