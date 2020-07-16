PG&E transmission lines to blame for Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, CAL FIRE says | 16 July 2020 | CAL FIRE investigators have released the cause of the Kincade Fire that burned thousands of acres and destroyed hundreds of homes in October 2019. CAL FIRE has determined the fire was caused by electrical transmission lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electricity (PG&E) located northeast of Geyserville... CAL FIRE has forwarded its investigative report to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office.