PhDs the most vaccine-hesitant group of all --A new study from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh in the US revealed that the most educated people were the least likely to get vaccinated. | 12 Aug 2021 | In Germany and elsewhere, those who refuse the jab have been called "Covidiots" suggesting that such people are stupid. And the unvaccinated have not only been shamed, but bribed, excluded from participation in daily life or portrayed as victims of mis- and disinformation campaigns. According to a new paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh, the unvaccinated are not the stupid ones... In the first five months of 2021, according to the study, the largest decrease in hesitancy was among the least educated -- those with a high school education or less. Meanwhile, hesitancy never dropped in the most educated group -- by May this year, Ph.Ds were the most hesitant group.