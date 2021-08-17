Insane in the membrane: Philadelphia Announces Double Mask Mandate for Government Workers --After September 1st, all new hires must be vaccinated; everyone else has to go back to masking indoors or proving vaccination status | 13 Aug 2021 | The Mayor and Health Commissioner of Philadelphia dropped an announcement Wednesday that unvaccinated city employees will need to wear two masks while working indoors and that all new hires after September 1 will have to be vaccinated. The Philadelphia Inquirer noted the details of Mayor Jim Kenney and acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole's announcement. During a remote press briefing, Bettigole demonstrated that wearing two masks is "cumbersome," and stated that "Luckily there is something else that you could do to protect yourself: You could be vaccinated."