Philadelphia police say 1,000 looters targeting businesses on second night of protests | 27 Oct 2020 | A second night of unrest in Philadelphia began Tuesday night over the police shooting death of a Black man, just as his children recalled memories of their father in front of reporters and 1,000 looters reportedly began targeting businesses, police said. Three of Walter Wallace Jr's., sons remembered their father during a news conference surrounded by family and community members. Elsewhere in the city, looters ransacked a Foot Locker, Rite Aid and other retail stores. At least one vehicle was set on fire. The Philadelphia Police Department warned people to avoid the Port Richmond area where at least 1,000 looters were ransacking businesses that included a Burlington Coat Factory, Target and Dollar General.