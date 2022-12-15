Philadelphia public school students, staff must wear masks for 10 days after returning from winter break --The School District of Philadelphia also imposed a mask mandate for the first 10 days of the school year | 15 Dec 2022 | Students and staff in Philadelphia public schools will be required to wear masks for two weeks after the winter break, officials said Wednesday. The mask mandate will run from Jan. 3 through Jan. 13, 2023. Tony Watlington Sr., superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia, confirmed the temporary return of masking on Wednesday, Fox Philadelphia reported.