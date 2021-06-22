Philippines' Duterte threatens to jail those who refuse COVID-19 vaccine | 22 June 2021 | President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to jail people who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus... "You choose, vaccine or I will have you jailed," Duterte said in a televised address on Monday following reports of low turnouts at several vaccination sites in the capital, Manila. Duterte's remarks contradict those of his health officials who have said that while people are urged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it was voluntary.