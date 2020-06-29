'Phony hit job' by 'fake news' NYT, says Trump on claims of 'so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians' | 28 June 2020 | The New York Times story alleging that Russia paid Afghan militants to kill US troops is "probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax," US President Donald Trump said on Twitter. Trump took to Twitter to debunk the NYT report, which claimed that he failed to act against Russia after US intelligence told him that Moscow was secretly offering and paying money for attacks on coalition troops in Afghanistan. "Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us," he said. "Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration."