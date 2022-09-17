Photo of Zelensky guard sporting Nazi insignia vanishes --An image released by the presidential office showing a soldier with an SS-style patch has been quietly removed | 17 Sept 2022 | Ukraine's presidential office has altered the set of photos displayed from Vladimir Zelensky's visit to the recently re-captured town of Izium in the country's east. A picture of one of Zelensky's armed guards wearing an SS-style patch has been quietly removed from all platforms. The photo, originally released on the presidential website, Telegram, and other social media, featured a soldier with a stylized skull and crossbones symbol that closely resembles the one used by the 3rd SS Panzer Division "Totenkopf." The offensive patch appeared to be a modernized, "tactical" version of the insignia, with the skull adorned with a ballistic helmet with headphones. But the helmet appears to display the skeleton key symbol, the insignia of the 1st SS Panzer Division Leibstandarte SS Adolf Hitler. [WHY is Biden sending billions in U.S. tax dollars to fund Nazis in Ukraine?]