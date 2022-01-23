Photographer Finds Polar Bears That Took Over Abandoned Buildings | 13 Jan 2022 | A Russian photographer has captured a fascinating series of photos showing polar bears that have taken over the abandoned buildings of a meteorological station on an island between Russia and Alaska. In September 2021, photographer Dmitry Kokh traveled through islands in the Chukchi Sea, a marginal sea off the Arctic Ocean that sits between Russia and Alaska. "Being the farthest and most Eastern part of Russian Arctic, this place is very hard to get but also difficult to forget," Kokh writes. "We traveled by the sailing yacht along the coast and covered more than 1,200 miles of untouched landscapes, villages lost in time, spots with various fauna and seas full of life." Kokh managed to capture close-up photographs of the polar bears roaming inside and outside the run-down structures. Some of the bears would casually look out the windows at the photographer when they noticed him around.