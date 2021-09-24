Photographer says Border Patrol agents didn't whip Haitian migrants | 24 Sept 2021 | A photographer who took photos of mounted Border Patrol agents in a tense encounter with Haitian migrants earlier this week says he didn't see any whipping, puncturing the outrage that the White House and immigrant-rights activists have aimed at the agents. Paul Ratje told KTSM, an El Paso, Texas, television station that he saw the migrants running and dodging around the horses that agents were riding, and the agents were swinging their reins but weren't targeting the migrants. "He was swinging it, but I didn't see him actually whip someone with it," the photographer told the station. "That's something that can be misconstrued when you’re looking at it."