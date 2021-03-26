Photos show Biden 'cheat sheets' during first formal press conference --Biden consulted notes that helped him with data and appeared to show photos of journalists at his press conference | 25 March 2021 | Joe Biden referenced "cheat sheets" detailing key policy points and the identities of attending journalists when he conducted the first formal news conference of his presidency on Thursday. Photos taken at the event showed Biden holding a card labeled "infrastructure," with key statistics and talking points. One bullet point noted that "China spends 3 times more on infrastructure than U.S." In another photo, Biden was seen consulting a sheet that appeared to show the pictures and news outlets of journalists who attended his news conference. Some of the pictured reporters had a circled number next to their images.