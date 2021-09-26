Physicians Declaration - Global COVID Summit - Rome, Italy --International Alliance of Physicians and Medical Scientists - September 2021 [UPDATE: as of 10am ET on 9/26 over 3,900 doctors & scientists have signed the Rome Declaration. Please join us by reading and signing below.] We the physicians of the world, united and loyal to the Hippocratic Oath, recognizing the profession of medicine as we know it is at a crossroad, are compelled to declare the following; WHEREAS, it is our utmost responsibility and duty to uphold and restore the dignity, integrity, art and science of medicine; WHEREAS, there is an unprecedented assault on our ability to care for our patients; WHEREAS, public policy makers have chosen to force a "one size fits all" treatment strategy, resulting in needless illness and death, rather than upholding fundamental concepts of the individualized, personalized approach to patient care which is proven to be safe and more effective ...NOW THEREFORE, IT IS: RESOLVED, that the physician-patient relationship must be restored... RESOLVED, that we invite patients, who believe in the importance of the physician-patient relationship and the ability to be active participants in their care, to demand access to science-based medical care.