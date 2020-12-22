Pictures show mountains of mail not getting delivered | 17 Dec 2020 | Cleveland (WJW) The FOX 8 I-Team obtained new pictures revealing endless loads of mail waiting to get delivered to you. So, we tried tracking down the local postmaster to find out what's being done about backlogs with your holiday mail. The pictures reveal rows and rows of large boxes holding cards, letters and packages. You can also see boxes stacked on top of each other. Multiple sources told us these pictures include mail moving through Cleveland. Many of you keep telling us about mail you're not getting and mail not going where you send it.