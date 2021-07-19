Pingdemic hits Marks and Spencer, rail services, National Trust houses, MOT bookings and businesses across UK as even The Globe's production of The Tempest is halted when actor is told to self-isolate --It comes as rail services in north of England and parts of Wales are impacted --Pubs bosses have also expressed frustration at having to close due to isolation --Meanwhile, garage bosses warn of an MOT backlog due to staff facing isolation | 18 July 2021 | 'Pingdemic' chaos is spreading across Britain today with more businesses and services announcing closures and delays due to the growing number of staff being told to self-isolate. Shakespeare's Globe has become the latest victim today, with bosses having to cancel a showing because of isolation rules. It comes as the top boss of Marks and Spencer last night warned that store hours may have to be cut due to the number of employees in isolation. Some National Trust sites announced they would have to shut-up shop today due to a lack of staff, while mechanics warned of an MOT backlog due to the number of garage workers facing quarantines. Schools are also facing tough decisions on whether to move classes online close early for the summer due to rising numbers of teachers and staff in isolation.