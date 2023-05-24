Pistol Brace Owners Scramble to Block ATF Ban Set to Take Effect June 1 | 23 May 2023 | Gun rights advocates and the owners of pistol stabilizing braces are scrambling to stop a rule by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that will make possession of the brace a felony after May 31. On May 31, the ATF's 120-day amnesty period for pistol brace owners will end. Pistol brace owners who don't destroy, register, or surrender the braces to the government by the deadline will possess contraband and be subject to arrest, according to the ATF. "Our members are going to start going to jail," Aidan Johnston, director of federal affairs for Gun Owners of America (GOA), told The Epoch Times. "Our members are extremely concerned."