Pittsburgh cops investigate video appearing to show protesters clash with diners | 07 Sept 2020 |Authorities in Pittsburgh, Pa., said they were investigating a newly released video that appeared to show protesters confronting outdoor diners in the city's downtown on Saturday, a report said. One of the videos that were posted online appeared to show a man holding a megaphone calling diners at the establishment an "embarrassment." Some of the diners can be seen getting up from their seats. Another protester could be seen giving an elderly couple the middle finger before someone else walks over to the pair, takes what appears to be a full glass of beer and drinks the entire glass. Another protester reportedly smashed a wine glass.