Pittsburgh restaurant closes amid 'uncontrollable' spike in violence --Fudge Farm closed one of its two Pittsburgh locations after a shooting occurred early Sunday morning | 7 June 2022 | A Pennsylvania restaurant is permanently closing a location on Pittsburgh's South Side after two shootings happened on its doorstep over the weekend. Fudge Farm, a shop that specializes in burgers, fries and milkshakes announced the decision on Sunday. "Due to the uncontrollable shootings and violence as well as other circumstances on E Carson St. Today will be Fudge Farm's last day there," the company wrote on Facebook. The restaurant cited the safety of young staffers as a key factor in their decision to close the East Carson location... The company referenced a shooting early Sunday morning in which two men were shot on East Carson Street.