Pittsfield board of health issues conditional cease and desist order to Verizon over cell tower | 3 Feb 2022 | The Pittsfield, Massachusetts, board of health has voted unanimously to issue a cease and desist order to telecommunications giant Verizon over a controversial cell tower. For almost two years, the residents of the Shack Town neighborhood have been a ubiquitous presence at city meetings, decrying the cell tower at 877 South Street... Residents have ascribed a wide array of health issues to the tower, erected in 2020, ranging from headaches and dizziness and beyond. Amid ongoing litigation around the tower as well as a city council request for a state investigation into the situation, Pittsfield's board of health waded into the fray with an official cease and desist order at its Wednesday meeting.