Plan to send U.S. contractors to Ukraine revealed --A private project is seeking to hire 100 to 200 professionals to help Ukrainians with repairs on the battlefield | 3 Feb 2023 | Former U.S. military officers and private entities are raising money to send Western maintenance personnel close to the frontlines in Ukraine, Politico reported on Thursday. According to the news website, the project, dubbed Trident Support and scheduled to launch in March, will involve the recruitment of 100 to 200 experienced contractors, who would be deployed on the ground in Ukraine. They are then supposed to "embed themselves with small units near the front lines" and teach Ukrainian troops to repair their equipment without the need to send it out of the country, the report says, noting that all major maintenance of Western-supplied arms currently takes place in Poland and other NATO countries.