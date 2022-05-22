Plans revealed for U.S. to keep troops in Europe --New bases and additional numbers are also possible in a show of force against Russia, CNN reports | 21 May 2022 | The U.S. plans to keep 100,000 troops in Eastern Europe for the foreseeable future, potentially even increasing the number if it perceives a threat from Russia to NATO or its two new prospective members, Sweden and Finland, several officials told CNN on Friday. If NATO carries out more military exercises in the area or the "security environment" changes, the U.S. could bring in more troops or even build more military bases in the region, the officials said. The plans are reportedly under consideration following a Thursday meeting of NATO military heads in Brussels, and they will be presented to a meeting of the alliance's defense ministers next month.