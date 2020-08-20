Please clap: DNC mocked for failing to find 30 people to cheer for Kamala Harris as duplicates spotted on live feed | 20 Aug 2020 | When Kamala Harris was receiving applause at the end of her DNC speech, it became apparent that some of the virtual clappers seemed just to have been duplicated images of the same audience members, leading to a laugh riot online. The vice presidential nominee's address to the Democratic National Convention was supposed to be the grand finale of Wednesday's event as she accepted the much-hyped vice-presidential nomination. Because the gathering was virtual, due to Covid-19 safety measures, Harris was provided with an online video audience to applaud and underscore the speech's importance. Having delivered it, the senator turned around to clap along with her 30 supposed listeners, whose images were projected onto a giant screen in a grid. However, three of the virtual clappers appear to have been simply screen duplicates of other applauding viewers.