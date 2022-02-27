Poison Control Center Issues Warning on Toxic Chemical in At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits | 27 Feb 2022 | Some at-home rapid COVID-19 tests contain a toxic chemical that may be harmful to both children and adults, according to health officials with the National Capital Poison Center. "It is important to know that the extraction vial in many rapid antigen kits includes the chemical sodium azide as a preservative agent," the Center said in a recent alert. "The BinaxNow, BD Veritor, Flowflex, and Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 rapid antigen kits all contain this chemical." Sodium azide is a colorless, odorless powder that testers dip cotton swabs into. The chemical is found in herbicides, pest control agents, and airbags for cars. "Small doses of sodium azide can lower blood pressure, and larger doses may cause more serious health effects," an advisory from Health Canada also said.