Poland Proposes $13.5 Million Fines for Tech Giants Engaging in Ideological Censorship | 19 Feb 2021 | New laws proposed by Poland could implement massive fines for tech giants who censor users or remove posts for ideological reasons, according to the country's Deputy Minister of Justice Sebastian Kaleta. Speaking to Fox News, Kaleta said social media companies have been targeting conservatives, Christianity, and traditional values by banning them or removing posts. Under the new legislation, any platform that bans a user or removes posts for ideological reasons would face fines of $13.5 million unless the content is also illegal under Polish law.