Poland Refuses to Accept and Pay for New COVID-19 Vaccine Deliveries --Poland however has seen lower vaccine uptake than most of the European Union, leaving the country with surplus vaccine stock | 20 April 2022 | Poland is refusing to accept or pay for more deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine under the European Union’s supply contract, amid dwindling demand. The country's health minister announced the news in remarks on local television on Tuesday. "At the end of last week, we used the force majeure clause and informed both the European Commission and the main vaccine producer that we are refusing to take these vaccines at the moment and we are also refusing to pay," Niedzielski told private broadcaster TVN24... Poland's biggest supplier is Pfizer.