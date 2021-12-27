Polar Bear swimmers forced to mask during New Year's Day dip in Pacific Ocean --Order goes against CDC guidelines which say swim venues should 'discourage staff and visitors from wearing masks in the water' | 27 Dec 2021 | The annual Alki Beach Polar Bear swim in West Seattle is a go for New Year’s Day 2022 with some new regulations which include participants must wear a mask. According to organizer and community activist Mark Ufkes and Lois Schipper: Adults must be vaccinated and boostered against Covid 19. Everyone must wear a mask. You and your group must be Covid-free, be in good health, and distance yourselves 6 feet from others while on the beach... According to the CDC, "Encourage people who are not fully vaccinated to use masks indoors, except in the water." The website even adds that swim venues should "discourage staff and visitors from wearing masks in the water."