Polar vortex to produce otherworldly RealFeel temp | 3 Feb 2023 | The polar vortex will cause temperatures to tumble to their lowest levels in years across New England late this week. The harsh cold, when paired with strong winds, could cause frostbite in minutes, and one remote location will face weather conditions so extreme that it will feel otherworldly. The heart of the cold weather is forecast to unfold across New England through Saturday morning with subzero temperatures expected across a widespread area. Boston is forecast to experience one of its top-five lowest temperatures in recorded history on Saturday morning with the mercury predicted to reach 10 degrees below zero Fahrenheit. But the extreme nature of the upcoming Arctic blast will be unparalleled at the summit of Mount Washington, the tallest mountain in the northeastern United States. The AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature plummeted to 111 degrees below zero at 11 p.m. EST Friday with an actual temperature of 45 degrees below zero and wind gusts close to 100 mph.