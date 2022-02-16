Police on alert for Nazis headed to Ukraine - reports | 16 Feb 2022 | British counter-terrorism police have been interrogating travelers headed to Ukraine over the past several days, seeking "far-right extremists" who might want to get weapons training and military experience there, the Guardian reported on Wednesday. Officers at departure gates of "at least one main British airport" have quizzed people bound for Ukraine over their identity and reasons for travel, the report said, citing an unnamed security source. The move was reportedly prompted by "at least half a dozen known neo-Nazis" who traveled to Ukraine this week from the US and an unspecified European country, the outlet said.