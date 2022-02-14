Police arrest 'Freedom Convoy' protesters at blocked US-Canadian bridge | 13 Feb 2022 | At least a dozen so-called "Freedom Convoy" protesters were arrested Sunday as officials worked to finally reopen the busy US-Canadian border bridge that’s been shuttered for days over COVID-19 mandates. Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario remained closed Sunday but US and Canadian authorities remained hopeful it would soon reopen to traffic after safety checks. Windsor police began detaining protesters and towing vehicles just after dawn near the Ambassador Bridge, which runs from the Canadian city to Detroit. "We are protesting the government taking away our rights," said Windsor resident Eunice Lucas-Logan, 67, who has been out demonstrating for four days.