Police arrest U-Haul driver suspected of hitting 8 pedestrians in New York City --At least two people are in "very bad shape," a New York City councilman said. | 13 Feb 2023 | New York police on Monday arrested a man suspected of hitting at least eight pedestrians with a U-Haul truck, officials said. The suspect "went on a rampage in Bay Ridge," New York City Councilman Justin Brannan tweeted. He said officials are unsure of the suspect's motives but know it was not an accident. Police stopped the driver after more than three miles, The Associated Press reported.