Police beef up security at malls, shopping centers outside DC following ISIS threat | 30 Oct 2021 | Northern Virginia authorities were on high alert following an ISIS threat against malls and shopping centers outside the US capital this weekend. Police were stepping up their presence through Halloween into the run-up of Election Day, according to CBS News. "We have increased our police presence throughout the county to include major thoroughfares, transit hubs, shopping plazas and shopping malls," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis reportedly said Friday. A federal intelligence chief said this week that the terror group is pushing lone wolves to attack targets without support, the article stated.