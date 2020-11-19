Police break up large Berlin protests as Germany passes tougher coronavirus laws --Large crowds protested in Berlin against the German government's push to enshrine coronavirus restrictions into an existing law. | 18 Nov 2020 | Several thousand people gathered in central Berlin, banging pans and blowing whistles, to protest Chancellor Angela Merkel and the German government's push to better enforce coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday. Some 190 protesters were arrested and nine police officers were hurt in the clashes that ensued, Berlin police said. "Police calling on demonstrators to leave. Lots of booing. Demonstrators want to access cordoned-off area around parliament where new additions to infection law are being debated [at the moment,]," DW reported from the scene. A tense standoff ensued, as police tried to convince the crowd to disperse amid cries of "We are the people!" and as some protesters started singing the national anthem.