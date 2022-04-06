Police chief had no radio during Texas school shooting - senator | 3 June 2022 | The police chief in charge of the response to last week's deadly attack at a Texas primary school was not carrying a radio as the massacre unfolded, a state senator has told The Associated Press, citing the state agency investigating the mass shooting. State Senator Roland Gutierrez (D) told the news agency on Friday that a Texas Department of Public Safety official told him school district police Chief Pete Arredondo was without a radio during the May 24 attack. Authorities have not said how other law enforcement officials were communicating with Arredondo on the scene. Arredondo heads the district's small department and was in charge of the multi-agency response to the shooting.