Police continue to investigate after 'several bags' of human remains found at West Seattle beach | 20 June 2020 | Seattle police are investigating after finding "several bags" with human remains inside near Luna Park in West Seattle. Police responded after getting a call about a suspicious bag on the beach near the water in the 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW Friday afternoon. Another bag was found in the water, and once the contents inside were determined to be human remains, detectives responded to investigate, according to a release from the Seattle Police Department.