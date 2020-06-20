Police enter Seattle's 'no cop' CHOP zone after 'shooter with a rifle in a SUV kills one man and leaves another in critical condition'

Police enter Seattle's 'no cop' CHOP zone after 'shooter with a rifle in a SUV kills one man, 19, and leaves another in critical condition' --Police confirm shooting occurred early Saturday inside the 'autonomous zone' --People reported gunshots near barricaded entrance at around 2.20am --Protesters transported two gunshot victims to nearby Harborview hospital --One victim, a 19-year-old male, was dead on arrival at the hospital --Witnesses say the shooter was a man in a black SUV carrying a rifle | 20 June 2020 | One man is dead and another is wounded after a shooting in Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,' also known as CHAZ or CHOP. The shooting occurred at around 2.20am on Saturday near a barricaded entrance to the protest camp, as the anti-police occupation entered its second week in downtown Seattle. Police said in a statement that a 19-year-old male victim had died, and another of an unknown age had life-threatening injuries and was in unknown condition. The shooter or shooters fled the area and are still at large, and police said they had no description of the suspect for the public at this time.