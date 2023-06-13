Police give all-clear after 'suspicious' package found at courthouse ahead of Trump arrival | 13 June 2023 | As reported by Fox News: "Authorities have given an all-clear after investigating a suspicious package near the Miami courthouse where former President Donald Trump is due to appear later this afternoon. Police allowed media to return to the area after the threat was dealt with. The suspicious package turned out to be a TV." A flurry of activity took place outside the courthouse Tuesday, as police officer declared the area "unsafe," closed it off with yellow security tape, shut down traffic and pushed reporters back across the street. Police announced they responded to "assist Homeland Security reference a suspicious object located near North Miami Avenue between 3-4 St."