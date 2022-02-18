Police horses trample demonstrators at Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa By Joe Warmington | 18 Feb 2022 | Turns out the lasting image of the Freedom Convoy protest at Parliament Hill will not be bouncy castles but that of a woman with a walker being trampled by a police horse. The violence the Prime Minister has expressed concern about during the three-week protest in Ottawa didn't unfold until Justin Trudeau's Emergencies Act police army was sent in to disperse the crowd. The three major incidents Friday, under a form of martial law, were grotesque. Video of Toronto Police Mounted Unit officers charging into the crowd and at least one horse trampling multiple people -- including an elderly woman with a walker -- was disturbing. But that was not the only troubling incident. Another saw a protester behind a police line repeatedly being smashed with an officer's rifle. And convoy organizer Benjamin Dichter also told the Toronto Sun "one of drivers had his truck windows smashed by Ottawa Police (with) guns drawn and (he was) dragged out of his vehicle by force."