Police investigating multiple shots fired into state Capitol building in Hartford --Lamont says shooting appears to be random | 1 June 2021 | Police are investigating three bullet holes in the state Capitol building discovered Tuesday morning. No one was injured in the shootings, which may have occurred sometime over the long weekend, police said. "At approximately 9:15 am on June 1, 2021, what appears to be multiple bullet holes were discovered in the windows of the south side of the Capitol Building," Officer Scott Driscoll of the State Capitol Police Department said, in a press statement.