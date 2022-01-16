Police in Manchester arrest two teenagers over Texas synagogue siege that saw terrorist from Blackburn shot dead --FBI identifies Texas synagogue shooter as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, who is originally from Blackburn --All four hostages have been released after the terrorist was shot and police stormed the Texas synagogue | 16 Jan 2022 | Two teenagers in Manchester have been arrested tonight in connection with the 44-year-old British terrorist who was shot dead after taking four people hostage during a 10-hour stand-off inside a Texas synagogue. The teenagers, from South Manchester, are currently being quizzed by police over events that transpired more than 4,700 miles away, counter terror specialists confirmed on Sunday night. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, of Blackburn, was shot dead by the FBI's elite Hostage Rescue Team after holding four hostages, including a rabbi, for more than 10 hours at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday. One hostage was eventually freed after six hours before FBI SWAT team stormed the building at around 9pm (3am GMT) local time, shooting the terror suspect dead. All of the hostages were eventually released unharmed.