Police officer fired for donating to Rittenhouse defense roars back after not-guilty verdict, wants job back | 21 Nov 2021 | The Virginia police officer who abruptly lost his job after it was revealed he donated to Kyle Rittenhouse's defense fund wants his job back after a jury concluded that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense and declared him not guilty of murder. Norfolk Police Lt. William Kelly was fired in April after the Guardian revealed the names of police officers and other public officials who donated to Rittenhouse's legal defense fund. Kelly reportedly donated $25, and used his department-issued email address while making the donation... In terminating Kelly, Norfolk city manager Chip Filer said, "His egregious comments erode the trust between the Norfolk Police Department and those they are sworn to serve."