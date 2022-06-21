Police Report Proves Plainclothes Electronic Surveillance Unit Members Were Embedded Among Jan. 6 Protesters --Embedded ESU members wore a specific 'bracelet on their left wrist identifying them as MPD personnel' | 21 June 2022 | While there is growing speculation that federal agents and Capitol Police were involved in instigating acts of violence during the Jan. 6, 2021, protests and recording responses for the purposes of entrapment, evidence now proves that "plainclothes" members of a special Electronic Surveillance Unit (ESU) were embedded among the protesters for the purposes of conducting video surveillance. Evidence also points to a day of security deficiencies and police provocation for the purpose of entrapment. According to a report--First Amendment Demonstrations, issued Jan. 3, 2021, by Chief of Police Robert Contee of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), Homeland Security Bureau, Special Operations Division, obtained exclusively by The Epoch Times--the MPD began to activate Civil Disturbance Unit (CDU) platoons on Jan. 4, 2021. Full activation of 28 platoons was scheduled to occur on the following two days.