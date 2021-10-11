Police search for Florida man who beat seagull with a shovel --Police asks for witness help to identify the seagull attacking suspect | 10 Nov 2021 | A man is wanted after he beat a seagull with a shovel on the beach in Marco Island, Florida. According to Wink News, the graphic attack was witnessed by fellow beachgoers. "I think it’s a pretty terrible thing," said Craig Jobin who was on-site during the attack. "I’m amazed that he got away without somebody responding to him, you know, trying to stand up for the seagull or whatever." A picture of the man holding a beach chair, wearing light green shorts, a straw hat with shades on the top was captured. Marcos Island Police Department are asking to contact them if anyone can help to identify the suspect. After the bloody attack on the Laughing Gull, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer brought it to the Von Arx Wildlife Hospital in Naples, FL. [Arrest this sociopath NOW!]