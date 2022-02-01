Police Use Attack Dogs as Thousands Protest Against Dutch COVID-19 Lockdowns | 2 Jan 2022 | Thousands of people in the Netherlands capital of Amsterdam gathered Sunday to demonstrate against the Dutch government’s COVID-19 lockdown measures before police cracked down. It came after Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema issued an emergency ordinance giving more police to clear the central Museum Square after the protesters violated the city's ban on public gatherings amid an increase in COVID-19 cases... Some participants had a banner that said: "Less repression, more care," while a group in white masks and white overalls held up signs, reading: "It’s not about a virus, it's about control." Another held a "Trump 2024" flag. Photos and video footage uploaded online showed what appeared to be police releasing dogs on anti-mandate protesters. Netherlands authorities deployed water cannons, footage showed, as other videos appeared to show alleged Dutch Army veterans clashing with police.