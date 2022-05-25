Police waited to enter Texas school as shooter spent at least 40 minutes on killing spree - witness | 25 May 2022 | The teenage madman who allegedly slaughtered 19 kids and two teachers in a Texas elementary school spent more than 40 minutes inside as witnesses desperately urged police to charge into the building, it was revealed Wednesday. Now a father of one of the dead children is blaming officers at the scene for not acting sooner to stop the alleged gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. "There was at least 40 lawmen armed to the teeth but didn't do a darn thing [until] it was far too late," Jacinto Cazares, the father of 10-year-old victim Jackie Cazares, told ABC News. A witness who lived across the street from Robb Elementary, where 19 students and two teachers were shot dead Tuesday, said onlookers begged officers outside the school to do something as bullets rang inside the building.