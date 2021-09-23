Politico confirms Hunter Biden laptop emails after media declared story 'Russian disinformation' amid election --CNN's top brass admitted they were spiking the scandal as it unfolded, leaked audio showed | 22 Sept 2021 | Nearly one year after the Hunter Biden laptop story sparked a political firestorm, Politico confirmed some of the material first reported by the New York Post in the final weeks of the presidential election. Politico Playbook published reporting from correspondent Ben Schreckinger's new book "The Bidens," which delved into the emails that surfaced in the explosive reporting that was ultimately suppressed by Big Tech. "A person who had independent access to Hunter Biden’s emails confirmed he did receive a 2015 email from a Ukrainian businessman thanking him for the chance to meet Joe Biden. The same goes for a 2017 email in which a proposed equity breakdown of a venture with Chinese energy executives includes the line, '10 held by H for the big guy?'" the Playbook wrote. "Emails released by a Swedish government agency also match emails in the leaked cache, and two people who corresponded with Hunter Biden confirmed emails from the cache were genuine."