Poll: About three quarters support bringing troops home from Iraq, Afghanistan | 06 Aug 2020 |About three-quarters of U.S. adults say they support bringing U.S. troops home from Iraq and Afghanistan in a new poll commissioned by the libertarian Charles Koch Institute obtained exclusively by The Hill. In the poll, which surveyed 2,000 U.S. adults, 44 percent said they strongly support bringing U.S. troops home from Iraq and 30 percent said they somewhat support doing so. For Afghanistan, 46 percent said they strongly support bringing troops home and 30 percent said they somewhat support it. [Exactly. Trump wants to get out of foreign entanglements, while Biden and his deep-state handlers want to stay -- on the US taxpayers' dime -- forever.]