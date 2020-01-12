Poll Challenger, Dominion Contractor Say Voting Machines in Detroit Were Connected to Internet | 30 Nov 2020 | A contractor for Dominion Voting Systems who performed IT work at the TCF Center in Michigan and a former state senator who was a poll challenger both say that the voting machines used in the Nov. 3 election were connected to the internet. Melissa Carone -- a freelance IT worker who submitted a sworn affidavit on Nov. 10 detailing a barrage of what she called fraudulent actions during her time at the voting center--said she was called into a hotel in Allen Park on Nov. 2 where the whole Dominion team was staying in order to attend a training of sorts. In that hotel conference room, there was a tabulator and an adjudication machine the team was told to walk around the room and look at. Carone said a Dominion manager (the man who initially contacted her for the position) talked for around an hour telling the team where they were going to be assigned for the election.